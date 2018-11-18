The concert features works by Joseph Turrin, Flor Peeters, Eugene Bozza, George Enescu, Michael Mikulka, and Francis Thomé. This event is free and open to the public! Posted:

11/16/2018



Originator:

Tess Greenlees



Email:

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 11/18/2018



Location:

Choir Hall (Room 010)



