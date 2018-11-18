TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Trumpet Studio Recital

The concert features works by Joseph Turrin, Flor Peeters, Eugene Bozza, George Enescu, Michael Mikulka, and Francis Thomé. This event is free and open to the public!
11/16/2018

Tess Greenlees

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 11/18/2018

Choir Hall (Room 010)

