The University String Orchestra presents its Fall Concert under the musical direction of Theo Vinden and Neemias Santos, featuring school of music faculty Rachel Mazzucco on Debussy’s Danse Sacrée et danse profane for solo harp and string orchestra. The concert also includes Holberg Suite, Op. 40 (Edward Grieg), Concertino Pastorale (John Ireland), and St. Paul’s Suite, Op. 29 (Gustav Holst).