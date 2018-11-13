If you answered yes to any of the above, the Zool 2404 Undergraduate Teaching Assistant (UTA) course might be for you!

Benefits : As a UTA you’ll get to: 1) serve as a mentor to Zool 2404 students, 2) be part of a teaching team, 3) develop a human physiology case study, 4) gain a deeper understanding of physiology, 5) earn 3 upper division, graded credits, 6) have the opportunity to be published! (23 former students are published!)

Course to TA : Zool 2404 - 001: Anatomy and Physiology II (T/TH, 3:30 – 4:50 PM). Spring, 2019

Course to register for : Biology 4301 – 079: Peer Mentoring in Human Physiology (a graded, 3-hr biology elective; meeting time 2:00-5:30 PM on Thursdays).

Prereqs : At least B+ in Zool 2404, OR B in comparable bio course (e.g., Comp Phys; Anim Phys; Histology; Endocrinology; etc.)

Email Dr. Breanna Harris for an application - breanna.n.harris@ttu.edu