Abstract: W.E.B. Du Bois' 1926 essay "Criteria of Negro Art" is a sophisticated philosophical reflection on the artistic phenomenon known as the Harlem Renaissance from the time of its flowering. It is remembered often for its bold claim that "all Art is propaganda and ever must be, despite the wailing of the purists." Many recoil at what they take to be the subordination of art to political purposes in this phrase. I will argue that Du Bois, in fact, offers us a very defensible and not
overly restrictive picture of the relationship between art, morality, and truth.
