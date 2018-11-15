Abstract: W.E.B. Du Bois' 1926 essay "Criteria of Negro Art" is a sophisticated philosophical reflection on the artistic phenomenon known as the Harlem Renaissance from the time of its flowering. It is remembered often for its bold claim that "all Art is propaganda and ever must be, despite the wailing of the purists." Many recoil at what they take to be the subordination of art to political purposes in this phrase. I will argue that Du Bois, in fact, offers us a very defensible and not

W.E.B. Du Bois' 1926 essay "Criteria of Negro Art" is a sophisticated philosophical reflection on the artistic phenomenon known as the Harlem Renaissance from the time of its flowering. It is remembered often for its bold claim that "all Art is propaganda and ever must be, despite the wailing of the purists." Many recoil at what they take to be the subordination of art to political purposes in this phrase. I will argue that Du Bois, in fact, offers us a very defensible and not overly restrictive picture of the relationship between art, morality, and truth.

This talk is sponsored by the TTU Philosophy Department, the Humanities Center at Texas Tech, and Texas Tech Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Posted:

11/15/2018



Originator:

Debrajean Wheeler Wheeler



Email:

debrajean.wheeler@ttu.edu



Department:

Philosophy



Event Information

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Date: 11/15/2018



Location:

English/Philosophy Building Room 260



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

