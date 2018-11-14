



The TTU IT Division will perform scheduled maintenance on the FootPrints service, footprints.ttu.edu , on Friday, November 16, between 3:00 am and 4:00 am CST. There will be a brief interruption of service during this maintenance. In addition, issue management within www.askit.ttu.edu will be unavailable during this time. If you would like more information about the FootPrints service, or experience any issues with the FootPrints service outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

11/14/2018



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





