The 2018 campus-wide assessment of faculty and staff Outreach and Engagement via Raiders Engaged is now under way. Faculty and staff are invited to report any teaching, research, or service projects and activities they may conducted for, in, or in partnership with external communities between September 1, 2017 and August 31, 2018. “Communities” are broadly defined as any individuals or organizations outside of the university that you may have worked with in your institutional role, to address a specific need or larger social issue (such as non-profit or government agencies, business and industry, Pre-K and K-12 schools, 2- or 4-year institutions, community organizations, civic groups, and others). The online survey will remain open for entries until December 1, 2018.

For further definitions of the types of projects or activities that fall under “Outreach and Engagement” please review the introductory page of Raiders Engaged. You may also contact University Outreach and Engagement at universityoutreachandengagement@ttu.edu or call 834-2308 for further assistance. For survey related questions or issues, please contact Ms. Libby Spradlin at the Office of Planning and Assessment (libby.spradlin@ttu.edu).

Link to Raiders Engaged Survey: https://appserv.itts.ttu.edu/RaidersEngaged/