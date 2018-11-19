We are looking for adults experiencing ADHD and either co-occurring depression or anxiety to participate in a research study conducted in the Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University. We are interested in investigating the effectiveness of a 12-15 session individualize cognitive-behavioral treatment for adults experiencing ADHD and depression or anxiety. Symptoms of ADHD include inattention and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity. Treatment sessions will typically occur once a week, and are generally 55-75 minutes long, although more frequent and longer assessment sessions may occur prior to treatment. Participants must be willing to complete an individualized questionnaire two times a day that will take approximately 7 to 8 minutes each time. Treatment will be provided free of charge.

To participate, you must be 18 years or older, speak and read fluent English.

Please note: Students interested in participating in the study must be living in Lubbock, TX through the end of the Summer 1 term.

For more information or if you are interested in participating, please contact Kaley Roberts (kaley.roberts@ttu.edu).



Principal Investigator: Dr. Gregory H. Mumma

This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program (HRPP). IRB# 2018-713