Supplemental Instruction is hiring for the Spring 2019 semester! SI Leaders gain valuable experience helping others while strengthening their own knowledge and skills in historically difficult courses. Starting pay is $9/hour.

Applicants must be a current undergraduate student with a minimum 3.00 GPA, have completed at least 30 credit hours, earned a grade of “A” for desired course assignment from Texas Tech, and must be available to work late afternoons and/or early evenings to hold reviews.