Supplemental Instruction is hiring for the Spring 2019 semester! SI Leaders gain valuable experience helping others while strengthening their own knowledge and skills in historically difficult courses. Starting pay is $9/hour.
Applicants must be a current undergraduate student with a minimum 3.00 GPA, have completed at least 30 credit hours, earned a grade of “A” for desired course assignment from Texas Tech, and must be available to work late afternoons and/or early evenings to hold reviews.
If you are interested in applying, visit our website for the application, review the qualifications, and see the most updated list of available positions. Please submit all applications to Will Lopez at william.s.lopez@ttu.edu.