Raider Research University (RRU) is a comprehensive education program designed to provide department research administrators and other support staff with the knowledge and competencies necessary for the efficient, effective, and compliant administration of sponsored project funding. RRU provides a standard level of expertise among those who support the research endeavor.





RRU provides the latest information, training, and resources to research administrators and support staff involved in pre-award, post-award, and compliance aspects of research administration. All courses are currently instructor-led courses, and there is no cost to participants.







RRU05 Effort 101 will be held November 30, 2018; reserve your seat now!







For questions regarding RRU, please email rru@ttu.edu. To register for RRU courses, please visit SumTotal. For more information about RRU, please visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/accountingservices/rru/.



