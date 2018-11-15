The concept of optimization underlies the solutions of complex decisions or allocation problems in engineering and sciences. It combines philosophical elegance and tractable computation. In this course, the students will learn how to approach a complex decision problem from an optimization perspective; formulate a linear or quadratic optimization system; apply algorithms to obtain solutions. Students will program algorithms in a computer environment such as Python, C++, or MatLab.



For more information, please contact Dr. Ram Iyer at ram.iyer@ttu.edu or Yancy Nunez @ yancy.nunez@ttu.edu.