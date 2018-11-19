• GMAC Future Leaders Scholarship
• $5000 to one winner – only being shared with a handful of exclusive universities around the US so greater chances of being selected
• To apply, visit gmac.com/scholarships to submit your resume and a 500-word essay answering the question: “How can graduate business school transform and improve the world around you?”
• Send your resume, essay, and GMAT score (or date you plan to take it) by Dec 31
ENTRY PROCESS
Send an original 500-word essay answering the
question: How can graduate business school
transform and improve the world around you?
Must also submit an academic/professional
resume and GMAT score.*
*You must register for the GMAT exam by December
31 and provide your exam date with your application.
Tests can be taken until January 15. For tests taken
between January 1 and 15, email your score to
scholarships@gmac.com
For further questions. Email GMAT's brand ambassador at Madison.g.schreiber@ttu.edu