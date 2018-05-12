The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend an ongoing lecture series on issues related to global health and building healthy communities.





December’s lecture topic: Integrative Pain Management





Speaker: Phillip S. Sizer Jr., PT, PhD, Associate Dean of Research & Program Director, ScD Program in PT, School of Health Professions, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Date: Wednesday, December 5, 2018

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST) Academic Classroom Building room 110

Each professional decade brings new treatment golden arrows for clinicians to embrace and implement when treating patients with persistent pain. Often these tools fall short as means for revolutionary results and are prematurely abandoned in response to misdirected utilization. This course will integrate orthopaedic manual therapy, sensorimotor control strategies, biopsychosocial skillsets, pain science education and medical intervention to explore solutions for redirecting patients’ persistent pain experiences.

Phil Sizer is an Endowed Professor in Pain Science, TTUHSC President’s University Distinguished Professor, and the Associate Dean for Research in the School of Health Professions at TTUHSC in Lubbock, TX, USA. Dr. Sizer has lectured at over 400 national and international courses and conferences in musculoskeletal pathoanatomy, diagnostics and management; sensorimotor control; and pain science. He continues at TTUHSC as a lecturer, where he has coordinated or instructed in over 250 graduate course deliveries. His research interests include: sensorimotor control and functional biomechanics of spine / extremities; clinical pathoanatomy; and tissue and movement screening. He has authored over 110 peer-reviewed articles, 3 monographs, and 24 editorial commentaries in refereed journals. He has co-authored 12 international books or book chapters, and 12 Educational DVDs. He participated in over 170 research platform and poster presentations. Phil is a co-founding partner and CEO of TKQuant, LLC and co-inventor of the patent-pending Tis-KinTM technology. He is the Co-PI of the NSF I-Corps Team: Tissue Kinematics Quantification that conducted over 220 customer discovery interviews.





This event is free and open to the public.




