Workshops on tracking publication metrics slated in December

Workshops will take place in Library Instruction Lab 150 on the following dates:

Noon - 1 p.m. Dec. 6 1 - 2 p.m. Dec. 12 Noon - 1 p.m. Dec. 19

Understand what altmetrics are and how they create a wider understanding of scholarly reach and impact

Understand what altmetrics resources are available at TTU and how they work

Create online a personal profile for tracking publication metrics on PlumX, with the tools to maintain and update in the future To register, click here . For more information, contact jessica.kirschner@ttu.edu

Posted:

11/29/2018



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Academic

Departmental