The Undergraduate Colloquium is a new program under the Society of Physics Students that is created with the aim of engaging undergrads with the world of active learning. The program is a series of seminars/discussion/presentation/workshop that are led by undergrads for undergrads with the intent of covering content that is inadequately taught in available undergrad courses.





In this version of the Undergraduate Colloquium, William Milestone, senior Applied Physics major, will talk about different programming languages and the benefits and drawbacks of each. The motivation behind this seminar is the fact that as undergrads we are taught how to do programming in many different languages and often it gets confusing as to know when to use which language to tackle what problem. So, William will talk about efficient use of some of the more popular languages. It is also highly beneficial to people who are just starting to program or will start programming and don't know which language to start from.



