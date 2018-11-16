

Please take a moment to complete the Office of Research & Innovation Faculty Needs Survey on External Funding Proposals. We will use the results of this survey to make it easier and more efficient for faculty to submit grant proposals.



Link to Faculty Needs Survey



This voluntary survey should take only 5-10 minutes to complete and will greatly assist us in determining how best to serve faculty at Texas Tech. In addition to some basic demographic and research activity questions, the survey asks you to rate the extent to which various offices/areas satisfy your needs and rank order a series of factors based on the impact each has on your external proposal submissions.



Please complete this survey at your convenience before November 30, 2018.



Thank you,



Office of Research & Innovation

research.innovation@ttu.edu

(806) 742-3905

11/16/2018



Originator:

Dustin Delano



Email:

dustin.m.delano@ttu.edu



Department:

VP Research





