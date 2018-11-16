



We are pleased to announce that in response to these issues, TTU System IT, along with our vendor partner, has dedicated resources to continue updating Cognos to resolve all outstanding system issues. Some of these updates have been applied to the Cognos test environment and will then be applied to the Cognos production environment soon, once they have been thoroughly tested. We will provide an update once these tests have been verified and applied to the Cognos production system.



Further, we have discovered that using a supported browser with Cognos is very important to successfully running Cognos reports. Please note that supported browsers can be found on the Cognos tab of the Raiderlink portal at



Thank you for your continued patience as TTUS IT staff and TTU areas continue working to resolve these issues. For any questions or additional information, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at During the summer, Cognos was upgraded to the latest version, resulting in increased enhancements and features. Following the upgrade, however, several unanticipated issues arose, including slow response times and difficulty accessing reports. These issues largely stem from how Cognos interacts with the TTU Banner environment.We are pleased to announce that in response to these issues, TTU System IT, along with our vendor partner, has dedicated resources to continue updating Cognos to resolve all outstanding system issues. Some of these updates have been applied to the Cognos test environment and will then be applied to the Cognos production environment soon, once they have been thoroughly tested. We will provide an update once these tests have been verified and applied to the Cognos production system.Further, we have discovered that using a supported browser with Cognos is very important to successfully running Cognos reports. Please note that supported browsers can be found on the Cognos tab of the Raiderlink portal at https://portal.texastech.edu/web/ttu/cognos . Also, if you experience difficulties, clearing the private data in your browser may solve many common browser issues.Thank you for your continued patience as TTUS IT staff and TTU areas continue working to resolve these issues. For any questions or additional information, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

11/16/2018



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

Banner News and Tips for Employees

