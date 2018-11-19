Spark iPlug Showcase







Intellectual Property and Licensing for Utilization of the Grid







- Gain insight on Intellectual Property and Licensing for new ideas/products in the energy sector funded by GLEAMM



- Check out the technological successes and challenges that are taking place right here



- Meet some of the most interesting and innovative minds at Texas Tech



- Learn about how you can get involved and improve your career options







DATE: Monday, November 26th – 10 AM – 3 PM



WHERE: Maddox Engineering Research Center

