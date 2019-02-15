Intramural Sports is hiring sport officials for the spring 2019 season. Please attend one of the mandatory Officiating Clinics, below, for the sport you are interested in officiating. During this meeting you will receive job expectations, responsibilities, schedule, and begin to learn the sport rules. Expect each meeting to last 2-3 hours.

Softball Monday, February 18 @ 6pm, Rec Center, Room 201

Tuesday, February 19 @ 6pm, Rec Center Room 201 Outdoor Soccer Tuesday, March 5 @ 6pm, Rec Center Room 201 Sport is knowledge is required, officiating experience is optional.

Don't hesitate to contact the Intramural Sports Office if you have any questions, 806-742-2945 or come by Room 203 in the Rec Center during business hours. Posted:

