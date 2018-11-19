This course examines the relationship between music and various forms of propaganda in the 20th century. Propaganda in this class will be defined broadly as attempts by powerful entities, including governments, businesses, and even artists themselves, to shape and influence cultural directions. Emphases will be on the ways in which music has been coopted as propaganda, specific works written as propaganda, and ways in which music facilitates propaganda in other forms of media. The course will address three main “eras” in which propaganda used music in especially focal ways: the World Wars (c1914-45), the Cold War (c1948-1986), and the Post-Cold War (c1986-2000). Students will be encouraged to develop a definition and understanding of propaganda and its tactics, the ways it has been used and by whom, and how it has shaped modern culture. Situated within this context will be discussions of how music has been used to influence public opinion and the effects this usage has had on the reception and development of genres, composers, and popular tastes.