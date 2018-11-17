Chinese Language program offers CHIN3306 Chinese Culture in the spring of 2019. · It will be taught in English! You do not need to know Chinese language.

· It will be completely online.

· It meets the multicultural requirement.

· No prerequisite is required! This is an introductory course to Chinese culture. It aims to provide students the fundamental knowledge about Chinese’s past and present through language, history, culture and society. In this course, the topics cover, but not limited to, geography, demographics, history, literature, Chinese language, religion, philosophy, political institutions, economic development, cuisine, traditional festivals, and education. Contact Dr. Yanlin Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu) for more information. Posted:

