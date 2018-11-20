You are invited to the fifth and final lecture of the Institute for the Study of Western Civilization’s Great War centennial commemoration.

Today on Tuesday, November 20th, Dr. Michael Rollin of the Texas Tech History Program at the Fredericksburg and Highland Lakes campuses will be lecturing on “The Great War and Anglo-American Naval Diplomacy, 1916-1922.” His presentation will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the Lubbock Room (124) of the Texas Tech Student Union Building.

It is a little known fact that during the latter years of World War I and the early post-war period, the tenor of relations between the United States and Great Britain grew increasingly tense. The basic issue was American naval expansion and the threat this posed to Britain’s long-standing supremacy at sea. In Canada, post-war plans were actually made for an American invasion. The Washington Naval Conference, in session from 1921 to 1922, was one of the results. Dr. Rollin’s talk will explore the full nature of these tensions and how they were addressed and resolved by officials of the United States and Great Britain, who laid the basis for what, decades later, came to be called “the special relationship.”

