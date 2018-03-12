



The class will begin with introduction to the main aspects and regulation of international energy markets, and then focus on the analysis of energy policies using economic models. Students will learn fundamental economic concepts, technical and institutional background related to energy industries. We will also analyze the energy policies in the European countries, including Spain, which are aimed at increasing the use of renewable energy sources, such as biofuels, geothermal, solar, wind and hydro power contributing to clean energy production and climate change mitigation.

The program will include one or two guest lectures delivered by researchers from the European Commission - Joint Research Centre in Seville , who analyze impacts of various environmental and energy policies on the European economy. There will be a trip to Gemasolar Thermosolar Plant in Seville , which is a unique solar power plant that can provide an uninterrupted supply of electric energy with zero emissions. The program also includes weekend excursions, such as a trip to Bollullos, Roman sites, Casa Pilatos, etc.

Program dates are set for May 16 – June 27, 2019 (Summer I, 2019). The program is open to all Texas Tech University students. Applications are now open and can be submitted online at



For more information email Dr. Misak Avetisyan in the Department of Economics at Texas Tech University: misak.avetisyan@ttu.edu

