Course Title: The Civil Rights Movement and Making Modern America





Taught by: Dr. Jasmine D. Parker





Course Code: HONS 1301 (H02)





CRN # 56618





Offered: Spring 2019

Class Sessions: Tuesday & Thursdays from 5 PM – 6:20 PM

Location: English/Philosophy Building, Room 301





This course explores various cultures, socioeconomic classes, racial and ethnic groups and their roles, beliefs, lived experiences, activism, and contributions to American society, industries, and public spaces during the long civil rights movement (1930s-1970s). Contemporary issues of access, opportunity, equity, equality, multiculturalism, and inclusivity will be assessed and examined in terms of perspectives provided by history, law, and social policy.





Curriculum Fulfillment(s): Catalog year prior to 2014: This course fulfills 3 hours of the core curriculum Humanities requirement. Catalog year 2014-2015 and later: This course fulfills 3 hours of the core curriculum Language, Philosophy, and Culture requirement.





This course is offered in the Honors College. Non-Honors College students with at least a 3.0 GPA, or instructor approval, can also enroll in this course. Please contact Dr. Parker at jasmine.parker@ttu.edu or Ms. Cheyenne Belew at cheyenne.belew@ttu.edu if you would like to enroll in HONS 1301 but need assistance getting registered.