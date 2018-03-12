Did you know 92% of New Years’ Resolutions are never finished? Has it happened to you? Taking some time for reflection to gain clarity can help you get back on the track to where you want to be. This workshop will provide the tools you need to achieve your goals and live the life you dream. We’ll cover:



· Defeating the greatest enemy towards your goals.



· Having Fun: Seriously, did you know people perform 46% better when they “funify” their goals.



· Visualizing your life, and building goals based on your dreams.



· Discovering your motivations and finding what works for you.







This workshop will help you design your goals for the next year or even right now. We will also be having snacks and beverages provided by Staff Senate. Pick any date below and sign up at SumTotal #Goals: Living the Dream Monday, December 3, 2018 – 3:45pm-5pm – Matador Room of the Student Union Building Friday, December 7, 2018 – 10:45am-12pm – Matador Room of the Student Union Building Pick one date and sign Up at SumTotal today under “Fall Series”—you don’t want to miss it. Posted:

12/3/2018



Originator:

Trey Gardenhire



Email:

trey.gardenhire@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Resources





Categories

Departmental

HR Talent Development

