

Course Name: WS 2305 - Intersectionalities: Race, Class, and Gender in the Global World

Catalog description: WS 2305. (3). The study of women’s experiences as influenced by such social statuses and identities as race, class, and global status.

Spring: ONLINE CRN 51260 & Face-to-face CRN 58623

What are the goals for this course? What does the instructor expect the student to have achieved by the end of the semester?



1.) Objective knowledge about intersections: Students will learn basic concepts, theories and knowledge about the intersections of race, class and gender in society. This includes knowing about the degree of equality and inequality experienced at these intersections; mastery of basic concepts used to understand inequalities; mastery of basic theoretical perspectives that attempt to explain the experiences of different peoples. This knowledge will be gained through reading, class lectures and media presentations and will be assessed in written exams and writing project.



2.) Critical thinking: We will work on developing your ability to do your own “thinking, talking and naming” so that by the end of the semester you will be able to critically evaluate the intersection of inequalities as it manifests in society. We will work on developing critical thinking through readings, class discussion and creative and writing projects.



3.) Interdisciplinary thinking: Students will learn to apply knowledge from a variety of social and behavioral sciences, including sociology, history, political science and others to synthesize and understanding of the intersections of race, class and gender.



4.) Practical application: Applying theories, concepts and ideas to showing how they are manifest in the world you know through doing a creative and application project. Students will be asked to make a practical application of understandings about gender to the world around them through a creative and written project.



There is not a "special approval" code and the course is open to all students . The enrollment is low and capped at 30 students.



WS 2305 is open to all undergraduate students, minors and non-minors. Fulfills the multicultural credit. What if I want to become a minor?

Meet with an advisor: the WGS Advisor is responsible for giving you information regarding your degree plan (Undergraduate/Graduate Minor or Graduate Certificate), monitoring your progress, and helping you in areas such as scholarships, transfer of credit, etc. What can I do with this minor?

This is not an uncommon question for all students when they begin to choose their major/minor for their degree. Although, for students that choose to minor in Women's Studies Programs the question seems to be more persistently asked. It is difficult to get a picture of women's studies as a field due to the number of graduates out in the workforce and the kinds of career paths being chosen. Women's & Gender Studies prepares graduates to work in various careers that may or may not be specific to a particular expectation such as other fields of study that may train for a specific career path. Women's & Gender Studies offers a student a unique set of skills learned through women’s studies programs: empowerment, self-confidence, critical thinking, building community, and understanding differences and intersections among racism, homophobia, sexism, classism, ableism, anti-Semitism and other types of oppression.



11/28/2018



Tricia Earl



patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu



Women and Gender Studies





