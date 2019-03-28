Register for our Intramural Sand Volleyball League. Create your team now on IMLeagues.com or the mobile app, IMLeagues. Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, during the registration period, April 9 - 12, to select your game time and pay the $25 Forfeit Fee.

Want to play Sand Volleyball but don't have a team? Attend the Sand Volleyball Free Agent Meeting on Tuesday, April 9 @ 6pm in the Intramural Sports Office, Room 203 in the Rec Center.



For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours. Posted:

3/28/2019



Originator:

Brett Jackson



Email:

brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





