Register to play in the Intramural Spikeball Tournament NOW through March 27th on IMLeagues.com or on the mobile app for Intramural Sports, IMLeagues . This 1-day tournament will take place on Friday, March 29th in Urbanovsky Park.





For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center, Room 203 during business hours.