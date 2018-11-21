TTU HomeTechAnnounce

BLACK FRIDAY SALE - Roadshow Christmas Concert - Dec. 7
“The Roadshow Christmas Tour” comes to United Supermarkets Arena Friday, December 7th at 7:00pm. The premiere holiday event will feature Matthew West, Matt Maher, Building 429, Plumb, Josh Wilson and Leanna Crawford.  Check this fun preview out: https://youtu.be/R0M7JvJ33BA

BLACK FRIDAY SALE ON ROADSHOW CHRISTMAS TICKETS!! Get $10 off ANY Roadshow tickets, including VIP!

Use promo Code: TURKEY and watch the savings add up when you bring the whole family! Buy your ticket at www.selectaseatlubbock.com. Discount begins Thanksgiving evening at 8pm central and ends at midnight Tuesday, Nov. 27.


