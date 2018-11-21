

“The Roadshow Christmas Tour” comes to United Supermarkets Arena Friday, December 7th at 7:00pm. The premiere holiday event will feature Matthew West, Matt Maher, Building 429, Plumb, Josh Wilson and Leanna Crawford. Check this fun preview out: https://youtu.be/R0M7JvJ33BA

BLACK FRIDAY SALE ON ROADSHOW CHRISTMAS TICKETS!! Get $10 off ANY Roadshow tickets, including VIP!



Use promo Code: TURKEY and watch the savings add up when you bring the whole family! Buy your ticket at

Get $10 off ANY Roadshow tickets, including VIP!Use promo Code:and watch the savings add up when you bring the whole family! Buy your ticket at www.selectaseatlubbock.com . Discount begins Thanksgiving evening at 8pm central and ends at midnight Tuesday, Nov. 27.



