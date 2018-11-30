Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, will present an academic lecture titled "End of Year Celebrations Around the World" from 5pm to 6pm pm in 351 Education Building, on Friday, November 30. Students from different parts of the world will represent their countries and provide some very important facts. Refreshments will be served. All are welcome! For more information, please contact Gayle Jeffers at texastechsigmadeltapi@gmail.com.

