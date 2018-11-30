• GMAC Future Leaders Scholarship

ENTRY PROCESS

Send an original 500-word essay answering the

question: How can graduate business school

transform and improve the world around you?

Must also submit an academic/professional

resume and GMAT score.*

*You must register for the GMAT exam by December

31 and provide your exam date with your application.

Tests can be taken until January 15. For tests taken

between January 1 and 15, email your score to

scholarships@gmac.com

For further questions. Email GMAT's brand ambassador at Madison.g.schreiber@ttu.edu