*snap* *snap* *snap* Perform. Excite. Ignite. You don’t want to miss our first open mic night. Come out to hear the art of creative writing and vocalize your own works! Members of the Quill will be performing poetry, fiction, and non-fiction creative writing. The event is open to everyone, and we encourage you to submit works of your own to perform to Tech.theQuill@gmail.com to reserve your performance space! If you have questions, feel free to message Jayce McKinney at Jayce.Mckinney@ttu.edu. *snap* *snap* *snap* Posted:

11/29/2018



Originator:

Jayce Mckinney



Email:

jayce.mckinney@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 11/29/2018



Location:

SUB Red Raider Lounge



