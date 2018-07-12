Dogs from the South Plains Obedience Training Club will visit the Library to help students de-stress during finals. WHEN: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday (Dec. 7) 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 8)

WHERE: Croslin Room, University Library

