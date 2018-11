The Office of International Affairs is seeking a Study Abroad Work Study. Applicants should be work study eligible. Previous study abroad experience is preferred but not required. Apply today! Review of applications begins immediately!

To apply, please visit the Student Employment website , job ID 4513. Posted:

11/29/2018



Originator:

Whitney Longnecker



Email:

whitney.longnecker@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





Categories

Departmental