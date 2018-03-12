The SafeAssign software is built into Blackboard Learn as a tool for faculty to check for plagiarism. SafeAssign compares submitted assignments against a set of sources to identify unoriginal content in papers and produces an Originality Report.



SafeAssign is integrated into the Assignment Tool in Blackboard. When you select the Assignment Tool, you will see the options under Plagiarism Tools to set up your SafeAssign assignment. You do not need to go to another location in Blackboard to create your SafeAssign assignment. There is also an option to allow students to view their Originality Report.

For more information and tutorials on SafeAssign, go to the Blackboard SafeAssign Tool web page.