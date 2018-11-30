If you're looking for a warm place to go before, during, or after the Carol of Lights ceremony, the Christ in Action Student Ministries building is the place for you! We will have an assortment of homemade desserts, hot chocolate, and cider along with a warm fire and Christmas music. A group will be walking down the street to campus to participate in the ceremony before it begins. Come on out and join us as we get in the holiday spirit together!!