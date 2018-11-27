Major/Essential Functions:

1. Management of Debris Impact Facility (DIF)

2. Provide testing and evaluation as a Professional Engineer for DIF reports

3. Wind hazard storm investigations

4. Expand and strategically plan research for DIF in wind hazard and mitigation

5. Oversee financial and accounting for DIF

6. Supervise student and technical support for DIF





Candidates who have very strong records of scholarship supported by extramural funding and who have the proven capacity or clear potential to bring externally sponsored research to Texas Tech University are encouraged to apply. Service duties include program-building, as well as commitment to extra-curricular activities. Service to the department, college, and community is expected.





Required qualifications:

Academic degree as defined by the academic unit and as appropriate for the position held. Demonstrated record of effectiveness as a teacher, a record of peer reviewed publication and/or peer-reviewed creative activity which has contributed to the discipline of field of study, to the candidate's intellectual and artistic development, and to the quality of the academic enterprise; a record of professional service appropriate to the discipline; promise of growth in teaching and research or artistic and creative activity.





Preferred qualifications:

Research training, grant writing experience, and publication history. 5 years experience, Licensed Professional Engineer





Preferred skills, knowledge and Abilities:

Experience - 5 years in structural engineering; 5 years of extensive hazard mitigation research; 5 years of extensive storm shelter, doors, windows, and components design and testing; Professional Engineer; Registered Architect; knowledge of (not limited to)conducting unmanned aerial vehicle hazard mitigation mapping, forensic investigation of building failures and anomalies; problems in architectural design compliance and administration; structural engineering, wing engineering; international building codes and guidelines, FEMA guidelines ICC-500 standards; laboratory accreditation guidelines; participant in building code technical committees; managerial skills





Please see full details under 15632BR in the HR job postings.