The Texas Tech University Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center is pleased to announce the 15th Annual Advancing Teaching and Learning Conference on Thursday, February 21, 2019. This year’s keynote presentation, The Science of Learning and Why It Matters, will be given by Dr. Josh Eyler, director of the Center for Teaching Excellence and adjunct associate professor of humanities at Rice University.

Additional conference information is available online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Conferences/atalc.php. Please view the Call for Proposals online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Conferences/CallForProposals.php and share this information with your colleagues. We look forward to seeing another group of excellent presentations for this conference. If you have any questions, please contact Micah Logan by email or at 806-834-0093.