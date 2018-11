Interested in Air Force ROTC? It is here on campus!

To start the program, just sign up for AERS 0820 (leadership Lab) and AERS 1105, and we will set up a plan for your completion of the program.

For questions, please stop by Air Force ROTC Detachment 820, Holden Hall, Rm 3, call 806-742-2143, or check out our website at www.depts.ttu.edu/afrotc/ Posted:

11/28/2018



Originator:

Jose Milan



Email:

jose.milan@ttu.edu



Department:

Aerospace Studies





