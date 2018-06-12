TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Study at the SUB: Open 24 Hours for Finals Week
December 6-12. 2018
SUB OPEN 24 HOURS

7 am Thursday, December 6 through 11 pm Saturday, December 8

12 pm Sunday, December 9 through 11 pm Wednesday, December 12


Free Pancakes & Sausage Breakfast

December 6, 7, & 9 

12 am

SUB Food Court (while supplies last)


Free Donuts & Coffee 

December 10 & 11

10 pm – 7 am 

 in front of SUB CopyMail and at the Info Desk across from Barnes & Noble

 (while supplies last).


Free Scantrons & Blue Books

December 6, 7, 9, 10 & 11 

12 am – 7 am & 5 pm – 7 pm 

Info Desk across from Barnes & Noble 

5 pm – 7 pm

East Info Desk 

(while supplies last).


Free Late Night Movie: Night School

Saturday, December 8

9 pm

SUB Escondido Theatre

Free popcorn will be provided. 

Limited Seating!


All available meeting rooms will be open for study use.

 

More information can be found at sub.ttu.edu and @TTUSUB.  

For questions, call 806-742-3636.
