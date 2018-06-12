7 am Thursday, December 6 through 11 pm Saturday, December 8

Free Pancakes & Sausage Breakfast

December 6, 7, & 9

12 am

SUB Food Court (while supplies last)





Free Donuts & Coffee

December 10 & 11

10 pm – 7 am

in front of SUB CopyMail and at the Info Desk across from Barnes & Noble

(while supplies last).





Free Scantrons & Blue Books

December 6, 7, 9, 10 & 11

12 am – 7 am & 5 pm – 7 pm

Info Desk across from Barnes & Noble

5 pm – 7 pm

East Info Desk

(while supplies last).





Free Late Night Movie: Night School

Saturday, December 8

9 pm

SUB Escondido Theatre

Free popcorn will be provided.

Limited Seating!





All available meeting rooms will be open for study use.

More information can be found at sub.ttu.edu and @TTUSUB.

For questions, call 806-742-3636.