December 6-12. 2018
SUB OPEN 24 HOURS
7 am Thursday, December 6 through 11 pm Saturday, December 8
12 pm Sunday, December 9 through 11 pm Wednesday, December 12
Free Pancakes & Sausage Breakfast
December 6, 7, & 9
12 am
SUB Food Court (while supplies last)
Free Donuts & Coffee
December 10 & 11
10 pm – 7 am
in front of SUB CopyMail and at the Info Desk across from Barnes & Noble
(while supplies last).
Free Scantrons & Blue Books
December 6, 7, 9, 10 & 11
12 am – 7 am & 5 pm – 7 pm
Info Desk across from Barnes & Noble
5 pm – 7 pm
East Info Desk
(while supplies last).
Free Late Night Movie: Night School
Saturday, December 8
9 pm
SUB Escondido Theatre
Free popcorn will be provided.
Limited Seating!
All available meeting rooms will be open for study use.
More information can be found at sub.ttu.edu and @TTUSUB.
For questions, call 806-742-3636.