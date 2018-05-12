TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Spend 7 days at one of the NATURAL WONDERS OF THE WORLD!
APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN for our spring Raider Service Break to Grand Canyon National Park!

Be sure to register with TrUE and follow us on all social media platforms so you will be the first to know! 

Don't miss out on these life changing experiences! 

We have weekend, week-long, local, and international opportunities focusing on various issues! Take a Break, Serve & Travel during your fall, spring, and summer semesters! Find out all about Raider Service Breaks by visiting the website

Have more questions? 
Contact the Raider Service Break Administrator.

*Center for Transformative Undergraduate Experiences (TrUE) [formally CALUE]
Posted:
12/5/2018

Originator:
Jacy Proctor

Email:
jacy.proctor@ttu.edu

Department:
TrUE


