FREE Study Break Movie: Night School

Student Union & Activities presents

Study Break Movie 

December 8, 2018

Night School

9 pm 

SUB Escondido Theatre

A group of troublemakers are forced to attend night school in hope that they'll pass the GED exam to finish high school. Starring Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Keith David. 

Take a break from studying!  Bring your friends and enjoy free popcorn 

from Hospitality Services.  

Part of Study at the SUB.  Limited seating.

 

This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.

