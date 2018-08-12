Student Union & Activities presents
Study Break Movie
December 8, 2018
Night School
9 pm
SUB Escondido Theatre
A group of troublemakers are forced to attend night school in hope that they'll pass the GED exam to finish high school. Starring Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Keith David.
Take a break from studying! Bring your friends and enjoy free popcorn
from Hospitality Services.
Part of Study at the SUB. Limited seating.
This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.
806.742.3636 | www.sub.ttu.edu | sub@ttu.edu
Facebook, Twitter & Instagram - @ttusub