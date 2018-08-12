A group of troublemakers are forced to attend night school in hope that they'll pass the GED exam to finish high school. Starring Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Keith David.

Take a break from studying! Bring your friends and enjoy free popcorn

from Hospitality Services.

Part of Study at the SUB. Limited seating.

This event is brought to you by Student Union & Activities.

806.742.3636 | www.sub.ttu.edu | sub@ttu.edu

Facebook, Twitter & Instagram - @ttusub