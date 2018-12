Students graduating in December should go to studentloans.gov to complete their exit counseling and contact their lender to determine repayment options on student loans.

Questions? Contact Mark Langford - mark.langford@ttu.edu

For any other Financial Aid questions contact the Financial Aid Office at finaid.advisor@ttu.edu | 806.742.3144

Posted:

12/3/2018



Originator:

Landry Allen



Email:

Landry.Allen@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Financial Aid





Categories

Academic

Departmental