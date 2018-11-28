"Raiders of the Lost Archive," a new exhibit showcasing rarely seen artifacts, is now open at the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library. Join us from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 29 for an exhibit reception, part of the SWC/SCL annual Open House.

Since 1925 the Southwest Collection has expanded from a single archive documenting early ranches to a member of the Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library, which includes TTU’s University Archives; The Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community and the Natural World; the Crossroads of Music Archive; and an extensive Rare Books Collection. The SWC/SCL is also home to hundreds of rare maps and thousands of scholarly monographs and fictional works on Texas, the U.S., and the world. It also preserves extensive audio/visual holdings in every imaginable type of media, as well as thousands of oral histories.

The Remnant Trust, Inc., and the Vietnam Center and Archive are also housed in the SWC/SCL building. The Remnant Trust, Inc., makes available hundreds of rare manuscripts that they display freely to schools and the general public. The Vietnam Center collects and preserves the documentary record of the Vietnam War and the American Vietnam experience. It is one of the largest collections of its kind in the world.

The items on display have rarely, if ever, been exhibited. They remind us that archival and special collections are more than pieces of paper filed away in boxes. They are also the unique, tangible evidence of a person’s existence; how they lived, how they thought and how we all remember them.

Exhibit Dates: November 2018-June 2019