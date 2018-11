The campus fuel station will be shutdown at 9am on 11/30/18 for repairs. Please ensure all fuel is purchased before this time.

Posted:

11/28/2018



Originator:

Amy Lewis



Email:

amy.lewis@ttu.edu



Department:

Ops Div Services



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Date: 11/30/2018



Location:

Campus fuel station



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental