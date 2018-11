Pre-Professional Health Careers students,





The 2019 Mentor program application is now open. Applicants who are selected will be paired with a TTUHSC student for the months February through April 2019. The application deadline is December 12th, 2018. If you are selected as a mentee, you will be notified by January 15th, 2019. For more information and to apply as a mentee, click on the following link:





http://www.depts.ttu.edu/pphc/MentorProgram.php