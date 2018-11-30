The Young People's Concert is a dynamic concert of orchestral music, focused on a very special audience: kids! It was created, designed, and crafted to reach out to youngsters, and impact them positively with an experience that they will carry for the rest of their lives. The ensemble, conducted by Theo Vinden and Neemias Santos, will perform beloved works including Symphonie Fantastique Op. 14 (Berlioz), The Queen of the Night (from The Magic Flute, Mozart), The Sorcerer's Apprentice (Dukas), and Star Wars, Suite for Orchestra (Williams), along with many more!





This event is free and open to the public!