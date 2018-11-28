"Race, Racism and Public Spaces" is a four-part series of events taking place spring 2019. The purpose of this series is to discuss race and racism, address issues of racism and discrimination in public spaces, and generate action steps that students, faculty, staff, and administrators can take to curtail racist and/or discriminatory incidents. Given that racism-- whether conscious or unconscious-- is a systemic issue in American society, racist incidents occur in society's public spaces, including its university's. To assist the Texas Tech University community with engaging in and learning from difficult discourse on racism, discrimination, and pathways to inclusion, the following events will be held:



Part 1: "White Fragility: A book discussion" (a privilege walk activity will also be conducted) Date: February 6, 2019 Time: 11 AM- 12:30 PM Location: College of Education Room #253 Part 2: "Critical Race Theory and Qualitative Methodology: Giving Voice to the Silenced" Date: March 6, 2019 Time: 11 AM- 12:30 PM Location: College of Education Room #253 Part 3: "#WordsMatter: Addressing Racist and/or Discriminatory Subtext" Date: April 17, 2019 Time: 6 PM - 8 PM Location: TBA

Part 4: "Race Relations at Texas Tech University" (A panel discussion) Date: May 1, 2019 Time: 6 PM- 8 PM Location: TBA



Sponsored by the College of Education; Doctoral Support Center for Writing and Research Excellence; Women and Gender Studies, etc.

11/28/2018



Originator:

Jasmine Parker



Email:

jasmine.parker@ttu.edu



Department:

EDUC Doctoral Support Center





