Looking for a chance to recruit some new members this spring? Registration for the 2019 Winter Raider Welcome Student Organization Fair is now open! Depending on the number of tables we are able to fit into the SUB Ballroom, tables will be issued to the organizations who sign up first. Click HERE to sign up now!
|Posted:
11/29/2018
Originator:
Alexandra Todd
Email:
alexandra.todd@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 1/17/2019
Location:
SUB Ballroom
